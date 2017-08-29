Where to give: how to help starving people in Africa, Yemen

(Last in a series)

By Josephine von Dohlen

Catholic News Service

WASHINGTON (CNS) — Want to help organizations offering food support to people in South Sudan, northeast Nigeria, Somalia and Yemen? These Catholic organizations will accept donations:

Inside the United States:

Catholic Relief Services: Online: donate.crs.org, and make a special request for the “Africa Hunger Crisis”; or call 877-HELP-CRS; or mail Africa Hunger Crisis, Catholic Relief Services, P.O. Box 17090, Baltimore, MD 21203-7190.

Missio: Online: missio.org/project/2452 and donate to the “South Sudan” project or missio.org/project/1158 and donate to the “Food Security in Nigeria” project.

Aid to the Church in Need: Mail donations to Aid to the Church in Need, 725 Leonard Street, P.O. Box 220384, Brooklyn, NY, 11222, or call 800-628-6333 and specify “suffering widows and orphans in Nigeria,” both in the mail and over the phone.

Cross Catholic Outreach: Online: at http://www.crosscatholic.org/donate contributing to “Africa”; or mail Cross Catholic Outreach, 2700 N. Military Trail, Suite 240, PO Box 273908, Boca Raton, Florida, 33427.

Outside the United States:

Caritas Internationalis:

Australia: caritas.org.au, click on the donate now button and select “East Africa Food Crisis Appeal.”

Canada: devp.org click on the give now button and select “Food Crisis 2017.”

New Zealand: caritas.org.nz, click on Donate Now and select that funds be allocated to “East Africa Crisis Appeal”; or call 0800 22 10 22; or mail Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand, Freepost 689, P.O. Box 12193, Thorndon Wellington 6144.

England and Wales: cafod.org.uk, select the donate button and then “East Africa Crisis Appeal” or “Yemen Appeal”; or call 0303 303 3030; or mail Catholic Agency For Overseas Development, Romero House, 55 Westminster Bridge Road, SE1 7JB.

Ireland: trocaire.org, click on the East Africa “How you can help” tab to donate; or call 1850 408 408 (Ireland), 0800 912 1200 (United Kingdom).

Germany: malteser-international.org/en/help-and-donate/donate-now/give-a-donation.html?L=0&neues-spendenformular-2319/spendeor and donate to the “Drought and Hunger in Africa” project; or call +49-(0)221-9822-152.