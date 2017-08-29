Where to give to assist with Hurricane Harvey recovery

By Catholic News Service

WASHINGTON (CNS) — Several organizations have established emergency relief operations for the thousands of people affected by Hurricane Harvey and the floods in Texas and Louisiana.

Contributions can be made to:

— Catholic Charities USA: online at https://catholiccharitiesusa.org; telephone at 800-919-9338; mail to P.O. Box 17066, Baltimore, Maryland, 21297-1066 and write “Hurricane Harvey” in the memo line of the check.

— Texas Catholics Conference is coordinating emergency services. A listing by diocese of where to give has been posted online at https://txcatholic.org/harvey/.

— Local dioceses are expected to initiate special collections during weekend Masses Sept. 2-3 or Sept. 9-10. Funds will benefit Catholic Charities USA’s disaster relief efforts as well as pastoral and rebuilding support through the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.