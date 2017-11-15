Mass is a time of silence and prayer, not idle chitchat, pope says

By Junno Arocho Esteves

Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Mass is the highest form of prayer and not an appropriate moment for small talk, Pope Francis said.

At church, Catholics should spend their time in silence before Mass, preparing “to meet with Jesus” instead of engaging in “chitchat,” the pope said Nov. 15 during his weekly general audience.

“Silence is so important,” he said. “Remember what I told you last time: we are not going to a show. Silence prepares us and accompanies us.”

The pope continued his new series of audience talks on the Mass, reflecting on the Eucharist as a form of prayer that is “the highest, the most sublime and, at the same time, the most concrete” way of encountering God’s love.

#PopeFrancis continues his series of talks on the Eucharist; today reflects on "The Mass is prayer." pic.twitter.com/FdAQ7nSYqf — Catholic News Svc (@CatholicNewsSvc) November 15, 2017

“This is the greatest grace: to experience that the Eucharist is the privileged moment to be with Jesus and, through him, with God and with our brothers and sisters,” the pope said.

In the Gospels, he continued, Jesus teaches his disciples that the first thing needed to pray “is to know how to say ‘father'” and to trust in God with the humility of a child.

#Pope: "The Mass is prayer, indeed, it is the best way of praying, the highest, the most sublime and at the same time the most "concrete". It is the encounter of love with God through his word and the Body and Blood of Jesus." pic.twitter.com/uoyIIRoDCB — Catholic News Svc (@CatholicNewsSvc) November 15, 2017

Christians also must allow themselves to be “surprised by the living encounter with the Lord,” he said, and not simply “talk to God like a parrot,” repeating the words of prayers without thinking.

Pope Francis said the Mass is also a gift and a consolation where Christians discover that God’s greatest surprise is that he “loves us even in our weakness.”

#Pope: "Mass isn't the time for chit chat. It's a time for silence, to prepare for dialogue, a moment of gathering yourself and prepare for meeting with Jesus. Silence is so important. Remember what I told you last time: we are not going to a show." pic.twitter.com/1McDIlKxuG — Catholic News Svc (@CatholicNewsSvc) November 15, 2017

“The encounter with God is a living encounter,” the pope said departing from his prepared remarks. “It is not an encounter of a museum, it is a living encounter. And we go to Mass, not a museum! We go to a living encounter with the Lord.”

“The Lord encounters our frailty,” the pope said. “This is the environment of the Eucharist. This is prayer.”

#Pope: Jesus says that the first thing necessary for prayer is to know how to say "Father", to enter into his presence with filial trust. — Catholic News Svc (@CatholicNewsSvc) November 15, 2017

#Pope: First, we must be like children, humble, and trusting in God. — Catholic News Svc (@CatholicNewsSvc) November 15, 2017

#Pope: The second thing necessary to encounter God is to let yourselves be surprised. The encounter with the Lord is always alive. We are going to meet with the Lord, not a museum pic.twitter.com/SKNWAdlfMb — Catholic News Svc (@CatholicNewsSvc) November 15, 2017

– – –

Follow Arocho on Twitter: @arochoju.