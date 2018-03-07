The Latino effect of Pope Francis at year five of his pontificate

Column. Spanish text below.

By Hosffman Ospino

Catholic News Service

Pope Francis was elected five years ago on March 13, 2013. Two firsts about him captured people’s imaginations: the first Jesuit and the first Latin American ever elected pope.

What kind of leadership would a Latin American Jesuit pope exhibit? Would the fact that he is Jesuit and Latin American make any difference?

Each pope brings a sense of newness and freshness to this ministry. In five years, Pope Francis has uniquely inspired Christians — and curiously, many non-Christians as well as people who claim not to have religious affiliation — to look at Catholicism with renewed eyes.

Writers and commentators soon started using the expression “the Francis effect.” The expression has served as an instrument to measure the impact of Pope Francis’ vision, style, policies, appointments, writings, travels, words and many other actions.

However, we must acknowledge that the idea of a “Francis effect” has some limitations.

One, this is still a young papacy. Two, the expression can be confused with many of our yearnings and frustrations as Catholics, placing unrealistic expectations upon someone steering an institution 2,000 years old. Three, though we see glimpses of interesting reforms, these still need more time to yield actual measurable effects.

We need to refrain ourselves from the immediatism characteristic of our culture. Five years seems like a long time, yet very short when placed in historical perspective.

After five years, I think that there is a “Francis effect,” yet it seems too soon to rush into too much excitement or too much disillusionment. Patience is a good virtue that allows us to discern where the Spirit leads us as a church. At his request, I continue to pray for him.

In the meantime, there is another effect associated with Pope Francis’ pontificate during these years that has received little attention: the Latino effect.

Pope Francis is a Latino pope. His election reminded us that about 40 percent of all Catholics in the world live in Latin America and the Caribbean. It also reminds us that more than 40 percent of Catholics in the United States are Latino.

The pope’s frequent use of Spanish has given major prominence to this language in the Catholic world. Well-known are the Latino and Latin American terms and categories, including some neologisms — new words or meanings — that he has introduced in conversations about evangelization.

But the Latino effect is much deeper and substantial than the use of Spanish or the introduction of a few words here and there.

Pope Francis has inspired a new wave of Latino and Latin American theological reflection at the service of the entire church. At the forefront of this theology are thinkers with deep Latino/Latin American roots, writing in Spanish and other languages.

It is no secret that many of the pope’s closest advisers, consultors and document drafters are Latino/Latin American. We are witnessing the development of a theology “in Spanish” setting the directions of theological scholarship as well as pastoral practice.

In the United States, initiatives like the Fifth National Encuentro of Hispanic/Latino ministry, involving hundreds of thousands of Catholics in missionary activity, draw directly from the wisdom of Pope Francis’ vision for evangelization.

The Latino effect also becomes manifest in the questions, sources and priorities that the pope has put before the entire Catholic community and the world.

Drawing from the best of his Latin American experience, Pope Francis has been effective giving new life to conversations about urgent realities like poverty, migration, the defense of life, engagement of young people and care for the created order, among others.

This Latino effect is real and exciting, a gift for the entire church.

El papa Francisco fue elegido hace cinco años el 13 de marzo del 2013. Dos características suyas llamaron la atención de muchos: Es el primer jesuita y el primer latinoamericano en la historia en ser elegido papa.

¿Qué clase de liderazgo ejercería un papa jesuita y latinoamericano? ¿Haría alguna diferencia en su manera de obrar el hecho de ser jesuita y latinoamericano?

Cada papa trae algo de novedad y frescura a este ministerio. En cinco años, el papa Francisco ha inspirado de manera única a los cristianos — y, curiosamente, a personas no cristianas e incluso a personas que no practican religión alguna — a acercarse al catolicismo con actitud renovada.

Escritores y comentadores pronto comenzaron a usar la expresión el “efecto Francisco”. La expresión ha servido como instrumento para medir el impacto de la visión, estilo, políticas, selección de personal, escritos, viajes, palabras y muchas otras acciones del papa Francisco.

Sin embargo, tenemos que reconocer que la idea de un “efecto Francisco” tiene ciertas limitaciones. Uno, nos encontramos ante un pontificado todavía muy joven. Dos, la expresión puede confundirse con nuestros propios anhelos y frustraciones como católicos, poniendo expectativas poco realistas sobre alguien llamado a guiar una institución que tiene casi dos mil años de historia.

Tres, aunque vemos destellos de reformas interesantes, estas reformas todavía necesitan más tiempo para producir efectos reales que se puedan medir. Es importante que nos abstengamos del inmediatismo característico de nuestra cultura. Cinco años parecen ser bastante tiempo, aunque resulta no siendo mucho desde una perspectiva histórica.

Después de cinco años, creo que sí hay un “efecto Francisco”, aunque me parece demasiado pronto para declarar prematuramente júbilo o desilusión. La paciencia es una buena virtud que nos permite discernir hacia dónde nos guía el Espíritu Santo como iglesia. Tal como lo pidió, sigo orando por él.

Mientras tanto, durante estos años ha habido otro efecto asociado con el papa Francisco, el cual ha recibido poca atención: el efecto latino.

El papa Francisco es un papa latino. Su elección nos recordó que cerca del 40 por ciento de todos los católicos en el mundo viven en América Latina y el Caribe. También nos recuerda que más del 40 por ciento de los católicos en los Estados Unidos son latinos.

El uso frecuente del español por parte del papa ha dado a este idioma gran prominencia en el mundo católico. Son bien conocidos las categorías y términos latinos y latinoamericanos, incluyendo palabras y sentidos nuevos, que ha hecho parte de las conversaciones sobre evangelización.

Pero el efecto latino es mucho más profundo y substancial que el uso del español o de términos novedosos aquí o allá.

El papa Francisco ha inspirado una nueva ola de reflexión teológica latina y latinoamericana al servicio de toda la iglesia. A la vanguardia de esta teología se encuentran pensadores con profundas raíces latinas y latinoamericanas, escribiendo en español y otros idiomas.

No es un secreto que muchos de los consejeros, consultores y asistentes más cercanos del papa son latinoamericanos. Estamos siendo testigos del forjamiento de una teología “en español” con propuestas interesantes para la investigación teológica y la práctica pastoral.

En los Estados Unidos, iniciativas como el Quinto Encuentro Nacional de Ministerio Hispano/Latino, el cual involucra actualmente cientos de miles de católicos en actividad misionera, toma su inspiración directamente de la sabiduría y visión del papa Francisco en términos de evangelización.

El efecto latino también se hace manifiesto por medio de interrogantes, fuentes y prioridades que el papa ha propuesto a la comunidad católica y al resto del mundo.

Partiendo de lo mejor de su experiencia latinoamericana, el papa Francisco ha dado vida nueva de una manera muy efectiva a conversaciones urgentes sobre la pobreza, las migraciones, la defensa de la vida, la evangelización de los jóvenes y el cuidado del orden creado, entre otras.

El efecto latino es real y fascinante, un regalo para toda la iglesia.

Ospino is professor of theology and religious education at Boston College. He is a member of the leadership team for the Fifth National Encuentro of Hispanic/Latino Ministry.

Ospino es profesor de teología y educación religiosa en Boston College. Es miembro del equipo de liderazgo del Quinto Encuentro Nacional de Pastoral Hispana/Latina.

