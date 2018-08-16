Cardinal DiNardo announces plan to address ‘moral catastrophe’ of abuse

By Julie Asher

Catholic News Service

WASHINGTON (CNS) — The president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Aug. 16 announced three key goals and a comprehensive plan to address the “moral catastrophe” of the new abuse scandal hitting the U.S. church.

The plan “will involve the laity, lay experts, the clergy and the Vatican,” Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston said. This plan will be presented to the full body of bishops at their general assembly meeting in Baltimore in November.

Cardinal DiNardo laid out three goals just established by the bishops’ Executive Committee in a series of meetings held early the week of Aug. 13. They are:

— An investigation into the questions surrounding Archbishop Theodore E. McCarrick, a former cardinal and retired archbishop of Washington. With a credible allegation against him that he abused a minor nearly 47 years ago and accusations of sexual misconduct with seminarians, many are asking how he could have risen up the ranks of the church, as an auxiliary bishop, bishop, archbishop and finally cardinal.

— An opening of new and confidential channels for reporting complaints against bishops.

— Advocacy for more effective resolution of future complaints.

“These goals will be pursued according to three criteria: proper independence, sufficient authority and substantial leadership by laity,” Cardinal DiNardo said.

“Two weeks ago, I shared with you my sadness, anger, and shame over the recent revelations concerning Archbishop Theodore McCarrick,” the cardinal said. “Those sentiments continue and are deepened in view of the Pennsylvania grand jury report.

“We are faced with a spiritual crisis that requires not only spiritual conversion, but practical changes to avoid repeating the sins and failures of the past that are so evident in the recent report,” he added.

MORE TO COME