Sri Lankan attacks are the latest in series of Easter-related incidents

April 22, 2019

A mother in Negombo, Sri Lanka, mourns her daughter, who died in Easter bomb blasts, during a wake April 22, 2019. Sri Lankan officials reported 290 confirmed deaths from the eight blasts at churches and hotels in three cities the previous day. (CNS photo/Athit Perawongmetha, Reuters)

By Catholic News Service

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (CNS) — At least 290 people were killed and more than 500 injured in Easter attacks on three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka. The bombings were the latest in a string of Easter season bombings by extremists.

The others:

April 2, 2018: Four people were shot dead in an attack targeting Christians in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Easter Monday.

Security personnel investigate the scene of a bomb explosion April 9, 2017, inside the Orthodox Church of St. George in Tanta, Egypt. That same day an explosion went off outside the Cathedral of St. Mark in Alexandria, where Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II was presiding over the Palm Sunday service. (CNS photo/Khaled Elfiqi, EPA)

April 9, 2017: Bombings at two Coptic Orthodox churches in Egypt on Palm Sunday saw 45 people killed.

A grieving relative is assisted by a Red Cross worker April 3, 2015, as bodies of the students killed in an attack by gunmen the previous day arrive at a mortuary in Nairobi, Kenya. Al-Shabab militants raided the Garissa University College campus, leaving at least 147 dead. (CNS photo/Herman Kariuki, Reuters)

March 27, 2016: 75 people died and more than 300 were injured after bombs exploded in a park in a Christian neighborhood of Lahore, Pakistan, as people celebrated following Easter services; the Taliban claimed responsibility.

April 2, 2015: Christian students were targeted as the University of Garissa, Kenya, was attacked on Holy Thursday; 148 people died.

April 8, 2012: A suicide car bombing at Easter church services in the Nigerian city of Kaduna killed at least 38 people; the Islamist group Boko Haram claimed credit.

