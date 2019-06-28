Catholic News Service receives 26 awards from Catholic Press Association

WASHINGTON (CNS) — Catholic News Service received 26 awards at the 2019 Catholic Press Association Awards for its coverage in multiple formats during the 2018 calendar year.

The 2019 CPA awards were announced June 21 at the Catholic Media Conference in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The list below shows each entry that was given an award, along with links to the content when available:

First Place

Best Freestanding Presentation of Online Video (News): Chaz Muth — “The Catholic Church in Crisis”

Best Freestanding Presentation of Online Video (Pro-Life Activities): Robert Duncan — “Paul VI on Humanae Vitae”

Best Multimedia Package Series: Chaz Muth, Carol Zimmermann, Katie Rutter — “U.S. Catholic schools’ series”

Best Coverage — Papal Trips: Barbara J. Fraser, Junno Arocho Esteves, Robert Duncan, Paul Haring — “Pope Francis’ visit to Peru” Pope Francis calls for church with Amazonian and indigenous face, At Lima Mass for 1.3 million, Pope Francis preaches message of hope and ‘Machismo’ culture blinds women’s leading role in society, pope says



Second Place

Multimedia Journalist of the Year: Chaz Muth — As survivors find voice, church leaders wrestle with how to address issue, Migrant laborers help seminarians prepare for priesthood, Deacon’s family grieved after King murder, witnessed aftermath, What is a Synod of Bishops? and For God and Country (Documentary).

Best Freestanding Presentation of Online Video (News): Robert Duncan — “Five years of Pope Francis”

Best Freestanding Presentation of Online Video (Pro-Life Activities): Chaz Muth — “Feminists unite at March for Life”

Best Multimedia Package (Pro-Life Activities): Chaz Muth, Joyce Duriga, Karen Callaway — “Young people at forefront of pro-life fight called ‘new Magi’ of movement”

Best Multimedia Package (Depiction of Religious Life): Chaz Muth — “Migrant laborers help seminarians prepare for priesthood”

Best Multimedia Package Series: Chaz Muth, Carol Zimmermann, Robert Duncan, Cindy Wooden, Paul Haring, Greg Erlandson, Bob Roller, Dennis Sadowski, Rhina Guidos, Junno Arocho Esteves — “2018 Clergy Sex Abuse Scandal Series”

Best News Writing on National or International Event: Rhina Guidos — “On Easter, Salvadorans bury priest assassinated during Holy Week”

Best Reporting of Social Justice Issues: Dennis Sadowski — “Knight Riders find calling in serving Jesus on Cleveland’s streets”

Best Photograph (Scenic, Still-life or Weather Photo): Chaz Muth — “Migrant worker brings growth to apple orchard”

Third Place

Videographer/Video Producer of the Year: Chaz Muth — The Catholic Church in crisis, What is a Synod of Bishops?, Catholic school lends technological hand, Migrant Workers Enlighten seminarian and Faithful reflect on King assassination.

Best Freestanding Presentation of Online Video (Depiction of Religious Life): Chaz Muth — “Migrant workers enlighten seminarian”

Best Multimedia Package (News): Chaz Muth “As survivors find voice, church leaders wrestle with how to address issue”

Best Multimedia Package (Depiction of Religious Life): Chaz Muth — “Deacon’s family grieved after King murder, witnessed aftermath”

Best Regular Column: Hosffman Ospino — “Caminando juntos” — La esperanza de las familias católicas inmigrantes/ The hope of immigrant Catholic families, Es tiempo de un cardenal latino en los Estados Unidos/ A Hispanic cardinal question and San Óscar Romero, los santos y los difuntos/ St. Oscar Romero, the saints and the dead.

Honorable Mentions

Videographer/Video Producer of the Year: Katie Rutter — Light from Bethlehem shines on U.S., The light of Advent, Mother’s legacy feeds poor, models charity, Catholic school charism kept relevant and Dreamer worries about deportation.

Best Freestanding Presentation of Online Video (News): Chaz Muth — “How will reform find the church?”

Best Freestanding Presentation of Online Video (Pro-Life Activities): Chaz Muth — “Emerging pro-life leaders”

Best Freestanding Presentation of Online Video (Depiction of Religious Life): Robert Duncan — “Exorcist: The devil is real”

Best Reporting on Vocations to Priesthood, Religious Life or Diaconate: Mark Pattison — “50 year later, deacons not fully understood but fully appreciated”

Best Multiple Picture Package: Bob Roller — “Cleveland’s homeless encounter human guardian angels”

Best Photograph (General News Photo): Tyler Orsburn — “Supreme protest”

Best Photograph (Scenic, Still-life or Weather Photo): Tyler Orsburn — “Supreme snow”

Copyright ©2019 Catholic News Service/ U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. Send questions about this site to cns@catholicnews.com