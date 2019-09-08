Text of pope’s prayer for workers at Madagascar stone quarry

By Catholic News Service

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (CNS) — Here is the Vatican’s English translation of Pope Francis’ “Prayer for Workers,” which he prayed Sept. 8 at the Mahatazana stone quarry:

God our Father, creator of heaven and earth,

we thank you for gathering us as brothers and sisters in this place.

Before this rock, split by human labor,

we pray to you for workers everywhere.

We pray for those who work with their hands

and with immense physical effort:

Soothe their wearied frames,

that they may tenderly caress their children

and join in their games.

Grant them unfailing spiritual strength and physical health,

lest they succumb beneath the burden of their labors.

Grant that the fruits of their work

may ensure a dignified life to their families.

May they come home at night to warmth, comfort and encouragement

and together, under your gaze,

find true joy.

May our families know that the joy of earning our daily bread

becomes perfect when that bread is shared.

May our children not be forced to work,

but receive schooling and continue their studies,

and may their teachers devote themselves fully to their task,

without needing other work to make a decent living.

God of justice, touch the hearts of owners and managers.

May they make every effort

to ensure that workers receive a just wage

and enjoy conditions respectful of their human dignity.

Father, in your mercy, take pity on those who lack work.

May unemployment — the cause of such great misery —

disappear from our societies.

May all know the joy and dignity of earning their daily bread,

and bringing it home to support their loved ones.

Create among workers a spirit of authentic solidarity.

May they learn to be attentive to one another,

To encourage one another, to support those in difficulty

and to lift up those who have fallen.

Let their hearts not yield to hatred, resentment

or bitterness in the face of injustice.

May they keep alive their hope for a better world, and work to that end.

Together, may they constructively

defend their rights.

Grant that their voices and demands may be heard.

God our Father, you have made St. Joseph,

foster father of Jesus and courageous spouse of the Virgin Mary,

protector of workers throughout the world.

To him I entrust all those who labor here, at Akamasoa,

and all the workers of Madagascar,

especially those experiencing uncertainty and hardship.

May he keep them in the love of your Son

and sustain them in their livelihood and in their hope.

Amen.