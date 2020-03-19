Here are the Luminous Mysteries of the rosary

By Catholic News Service

WASHINGTON (CNS) — St. John Paul II instituted the Luminous Mysteries of the rosary, or the “Mysteries of Light,” in his October 2002 letter on the rosary. In his document, the pope asks that they be recited especially on Thursdays.

Here are the Luminous Mysteries:

1. Christ’s baptism in the Jordan River.

2. Christ’s self-revelation at the marriage of Cana.

3. Christ’s announcement of the kingdom of God with the invitation to conversion.

4. Christ’s Transfiguration, when he revealed his glory to his Apostles.

5. The institution of the Eucharist at the Last Supper as the sacramental expression of the paschal mystery.

