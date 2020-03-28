Masses, Stations of the Cross, meditations in livestreams, on YouTube

WASHINGTON (CNS) — Here is a sampling of Masses, Stations of the Cross, meditations and other devotions being livestreamed by dioceses and other groups around country:
Eastern Time Zone
Diocese of Portland, Maine: https://portlanddiocese.org/live-streamed-masses
Archdiocese of Boston’s CatholicTV Network has daily Mass in English and Spanish (Viewers can watch at any time): https://www.watchthemass.com
Diocese of Brooklyn, New York, offers Mass in seven languages, both live and recorded:
Ukrainian Catholic Diocese of Stamford, Connecticut: http://www.stamforddio.org
Byzantine Catholic Archeparchy of Pittsburgh Divine Liturgies: https://www.archpitt.org/divine-liturgies-online
Daily Mass in Armenian rite: http://www.telepacearmenia.it
Archdiocese of Cincinnati, Mass in English and Spanish: http://www.catholiccincinnati.org
Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington: https://www.nationalshrine.org/mass
St. Augustine’s, Mother Church of African American Catholics in Washington:
https://saintaugustine-dc.org/live-streamed-mass
Diocese of Raleigh, North Carolina, resources: https://dioceseofraleigh.org/news/online-spiritual-resources
Diocese of Orlando, Florida: https://www.facebook.com/orlandodiocese
Archdiocese of Miami online Masses in four languages:
English: https://www.facebook.com/BasilicaSMSS
Spanish: https://www.facebook.com/icchialeah
Creole: 9 a.m. Sunday: https://www.facebook.com/LiveSaintClement
Archdiocese of Detroit:
Chaldean Diocese of St. Thomas the Apostle, Southfield, Michigan:
Live streaming Sunday Masses: http://www.chaldeanchurch.org/live.
Live streaming daily Masses on our Facebook and YouTube channels. YouTube.com/chaldeandiocese
Central Time Zone
Archdiocese of Milwaukee: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrw_JySXFU94eYPgE_ILokQ
St. John’s Abbey, livestream daily 5 p.m.; Saturday: 10:30 a.m.; Sunday 11:30 a.m.: https://saintjohnsabbey.org/live
Archdiocese of Chicago Sunday Masses in English, Spanish and Polish (anytime)
https://radiotv.archchicago.org/television/broadcast-masses
Archdiocese of Dubuque, Iowa, Mass in English, Spanish, also rosary
https://dbqarch.org/live-broadcasts
Archdiocese of St. Louis: https://www.archstl.org/live-streamed-and-televised-masses
Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, Louisiana: https://www.htdiocese.org/coronavirus-masses
Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, English and Spanish: https://www.archgh.org/onlinemass
Mass in Vietnamese: https://lavangchurch.org
Diocese of Dallas, live and recorded, English and Spanish: https://www.cathdal.org/covid19-resources
Mountain Time Zone
Diocese of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Mass in English and Spanish, http://dioceseofcheyenne.org/covid19/
Archdiocese of Denver: https://archden.org/coronavirus/locallivestream
Diocese of Salt Lake City: https://www.dioslc.org
Diocese of Phoenix: https://dphx.org/stayhealthy/tvmass
Pacific Time Zone
Archdiocese of Portland, Oregon, Sunday Mass 11 a.m.: https://www.facebook.com/archdpdx
Archdiocese of Seattle, daily Mass 8:30 a.m.: https://vimeo.com/archdioceseofseattle
Archdiocese of San Francisco: https://www.sfarchdiocese.org/livestreams
Archdiocese of Los Angeles, 7 a.m. Spanish; 10 a.m. English: https://lacatholics.org/mass-for-the-homebound
Diocese of San Diego Diocese, English, Spanish, Vietnamese: https://www.sdcatholic.org/find-a-parish/on-line-sunday-mass/#english_mass
Alaska Time Zone
Diocese of Fairbanks, English and Spanish: http://dioceseoffairbanks.org/joomla/index.php/online-mass
Hawaii Time Zone
Diocese of Honolulu: https://hawaiicatholictv.com
Sign Language
https://www.facebook.com/ICDACanadianSection
https://bostondeafcatholic.org
Other Devotions
Stations of the Cross by Diocese of Little Rock, Arkansas, (anytime, recorded meditations):
https://www.dolr.org/stations-of-the-cross
Meditation/Daily Readings:
https://giveusthisday.org/Digital
https://us.magnificat.net/free
http://www.usccb.org/bible/reflections/index.cfm
Oregon Catholic Press:
Resources for parishes: https://www.ocp.org/en-us/blog/entry/resources-for-parishes
Resources for home: https://www.ocp.org/en-us/blog/entry/resources-from-home
