After raid, pope names commissioner for oversight of St. Peter’s Basilica

By Junno Arocho Esteves

Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Pope Francis appointed a commissioner charged with overseeing and reorganizing the Fabbrica di San Pietro, the office responsible for the physical care and maintenance of St. Peter’s Basilica.

The pope named retired Archbishop Mario Giordana, who served as apostolic nuncio to Slovakia until 2017, as extraordinary commissioner for the Fabbrica di San Pietro, the Vatican said in a statement released June 30.

The Vatican also said authorities conducted a raid of the Fabbrica offices; it was authorized by Vatican chief prosecutor Gian Piero Milano and his deputy, Alessandro Diddi.

The June 30 operation led to the confiscation “of documents and electronic devices from the technical and administrative offices of the Fabbrica di San Pietro,” the Vatican said.

The Vatican said Pope Francis made the commissioner appointment after receiving a report regarding the Fabbrica from the Office of the Auditor General, which performs financial and compliance auditing of all offices of the Roman Curia, institutions connected to the Holy See and all offices of Vatican City State.

The Fabbrica is led by Cardinal Angelo Comastri, archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica and vicar general of Vatican City State.

Archbishop Giordana, who will be assisted by a commission, was entrusted “with the task of updating the statutes, clarifying the administration and reorganizing the administrative and technical offices of the Fabbrica,” the Vatican said.

The Vatican said the appointment was related to the pope’s June 1 document in which he issued a new set of laws covering contracts for the purchase of goods, property and services for both the Roman Curia and Vatican City State offices.

The more than 30-page document, issued “motu proprio,” or on his own authority, established the norms in order to prevent fraud and corruption, uphold Catholic principles and save money.

