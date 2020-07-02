-
- CNS wins 23 awards at 2020 Catholic Media Conference
- Judge blocks law requiring 24-hour waiting period before getting abortion
- John Feister of Glenmary Challenge wins St. Francis de Sales Award
- Sunday Scripture reading, July 5, 2020: The Spirit in us
- Archives reveal abuse allegations against founder of Schonstatt movement
- Vatican’s top diplomat meets about Mideast with U.S., Israeli ambassadors
- Father Val Peter, Boys Town’s leader for 20 years, dies
- Chaz Muth, CNS multimedia editor, wins Cardinal John P. Foley Award
- Cardinal Zen says he’s prepared for arrest under Hong Kong security law
- Msgr. Ratzinger, retired pope’s brother, dies at 96
- Louisiana lawmaker says court ruling ‘has almost taken my breath away’
- After raid, pope names commissioner for oversight of St. Peter’s Basilica
- Court says religious schools should not be excluded from tax credit program
- Pope prays for Poles who asked him to intervene in abuse cases
- U.S. Catholic media must inspire unity amid division, pope says
