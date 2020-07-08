CNS wins 28 awards at 2020 Catholic Media Conference

Updated

By Catholic News Service

WASHINGTON (CNS) — Catholic News Service won 28 awards from the Catholic Press Association during the 2020 Virtual Catholic Media Conference.

Those awards — all in editorial, photography and digital media categories — were announced during a video stream announcement program July 2. The CPA realized it didn’t report seven categories and updated the awards announcement July 8.

There were five first-place finishes.

Chaz Muth won first place for Multimedia Journalist of the Year. His documentary, “The Movies and the Church,” was part of the entry.

Carol Zimmermann and Mark Pattison took first place for Best Coverage of Violence in Our Communities for their entry “Nation of gun violence,” featuring the following three stories: “Faith was there in darkest moments, says El Paso priest after shooting,” “Parkland survivors, U.S. bishops have much in common on gun violence” and “Religious shareholders press their case with gun makers, retailers.”



Paul Haring won first place for Best Photograph — National/International Event for his photo “A papal kiss in Tokyo.”

Chaz Muth, Rhina Guidos and Robert Duncan won first place in the Best Multimedia Package-Social Justice Issues category for “Marginalized take center stage at World Youth Day 2019.”

Rhina Guidos and David Agren took first place for Best Coverage of the Crisis at the Border for a series of stories “Crisis at the Border.” Part 1: New migrant caravan has left Honduras: Why do they flee?; Part 2: Mexico offers visas to caravan members, but plan remains controversial; Part 3: Mexican shelters strain with arrival of asylum-seekers at U.S. border; Part 4: A day of visiting the unwelcome, and a call to give them hope; Part 5: As migrants face a closing door to the U.S., bishops accompany them.

There were eight second-place awards.

Chaz Muth won second place for Best Freestanding Presentation of Online Video — Depiction of Religious Life for the video “Priests unlikely to obey confession laws.”

Chaz Muth took second place for Best Multimedia Package Series for his three-part series “The Movies and The Church.” Part 1: Catholicism influenced moviemaking from the early days of film; Part 2: Church changes course to maintain moral guide on film; Part 3: Catholic press continues mission to reach film audiences.

Chaz Muth took second place for Best Photograph — Photo-Illustration for his photo “Forgive me father, for I have sinned.”

Chaz Muth, Carol Zimmermann and Tyler Orsburn were awarded second place in the Best Multimedia Package-Social Justice Issues category for “Catholics put focus on immigrant children with rally, civil disobedience.”

Barbara J. Fraser, Junno Arocho Esteves and Cindy Wooden took second place for Best Coverage of the Synod of the Amazon for a series of stories “Honoring the People of the Amazon.” Part 1: Don’t fear what is new, Cardinal Hummes says, introducing synod topics; Part 2: God in all things: Synod looks at indigenous ‘theology of creation‘; Part 3: Development proposals at synod raise questions about indigenous rights; Part 4: Proposed Amazonian rite centered on Christ, indigenous professor says; Part 5: Synod calls for more church roles for women, stops short of diaconate.

Hosffman Ospino took second place for Best Regular Column — General Commentary for the following submissions, “Cuando los católicos hablamos de los inmigrantes y refugiados,” “Un pueblo atemorizado” and “Los hispanos y la carta de los obispos contra el racism.”

Michael Otto won a second-place award for Best Newswriting on International Event for his series of stories “After attacks, New Zealand bishops tell Muslims: ‘We hold you in prayer,'” “For Chaldeans who fled Iraq, New Zealand attacks brought back memories,” ; and “‘Our only hope is in God’: New Zealanders gather to pray after shooting.”

Paul Haring won second place for Best Photograph — Color for his photo “A papal twirl.”

There were 14 third-place awards.

Joseph Albino took third place for Best Feature Article — Prayer and Spirituality Magazines for the story “Third Option Program offers hope to couples in troubled marriages.”

Robert Duncan won third place for Best Freestanding Presentation of Online Video — Feature for his video “Sounds of Diplomacy.”

Chaz Muth took third place for Best Multimedia Package — News for “Challenges to seal of confession attributed to clergy sex abuse scandals.”

Robert Duncan was awarded third place for Best Multimedia Package — Depiction of Religious Life for “Missionary hermit: New priest recounts winding road to ordination.”

Chaz Muth won third place for Best Multimedia Package Series for the four-part series “Threats to the seal of confession”: Part 1: Challenges to seal of confession attributed to clergy sex abuse scandals; Part 2: California bill aims to protect children by breaking seal of confession; Part 3: Priestly martyrdom to uphold seal of confession not a new phenomenon; Part 4: Protecting seal of confession called essential for civilized society.

Carol Zimmermann took third place for Best Use of Live Video in Social Media for “Facebook Live: The Death Penalty.”

Chaz Muth was awarded third place for Best Photograph — Scenic, Still-life or Weather Photo for the photo “Jesus welcomes.”

Effie Caldarola was awarded third place for Best Regular Column — Spirtual Life for “For the Journey,” for the series of columns “What country music can teach the church,” “Jesus is calling,” and “Thoughts on humility.”

Chaz Muth took third place for Best Coverage — Religious Liberty Issues for “Seal of confession.” Part 1: “Challenges to seal of confession attributed to clergy sex abuse scandals,” Part 2: “Priestly martyrdom to uphold seal of confession not a new phenomenon,” Part 3: “Protecting seal of confession called essential for civilized society.”

Cindy Wooden, Paul Haring and Robert Duncan won third place for Best Coverage — Papal Trips for “Pope in Africa.” Part 1: “Pope leaves Mozambique urging reconciliation, care for one another,” Part 2: “Hard work, tender hearts: Pope prays for Madagascar’s working poor,” Part 3: “Amid economic growth, pope urges Mauritius to care for the young, poor.”

Bob Roller took third place for Best Photograph — Sacramental for the photo “Going to the chapel.”

Chaz Muth, Julie Asher and Tyler Orsburn won third place for Best Multimedia Package — Pro-Life Activities for “Marchers urged to stand strong, fight for life with ‘compassion, hope.'”

Robert Duncan took third place in the Best Freestanding Presentation of Online Video-Social Justice Issues category for “Angels Unawares.”

Laura Kelly Fanucci won third place for Best Regular Column — Family Life for “Faith at Home,” for the series of columns “The ministry of making room,” “The wisdom of ‘I don’t know’,” and “Wanting what Jesus Is doing.”

There also was an honorable mention award given to Carol Glatz, Robert Duncan and Paul Haring for Best Multimedia Package — News for “Worn marble steps of Holy Stairs to be uncovered for public to climb.”