Navy revises policy on service members attending worship services off base

By Julie Asher

Catholic News Service

WASHINGTON (CNS) — A prohibition by some U.S. Navy commands against active service members participating in off-base indoor religious services over coronavirus fears has now been revised, allowing attendance at places of worship where congregants can maintain social distance and wear face coverings.

Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, head of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services, called the change “most welcome” and said it “recognizes that worship is a part of the exercise of religious liberty and helps to ensure the readiness of the forces who defend us.”

“It is clear that the Catholic Church has taken to heart the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) measures and organized the celebration of the sacraments in ways that ensure the safety of participants, good order, and the dignity of the rites,” he said in a statement sent to Catholic News Service July 10. “I am sure that other religious groups will do the same.”

He added, “I am grateful to the Department of the Navy and everyone else who contributed to this timely revision.”

Acting Undersecretary of the Navy Gregory J. Slavonic issued a memo July 8 saying that none of the priorities set by the Department of Defense for protecting service members from the spread of COVID-19 including “measured activities” that commanders must consider “should be construed to restrict attendance at places of worship where attendees are able to appropriately apply (coronavirus) transmission mitigation measures, specifically social distancing and use of face covering.”

When Archbishop Broglio first learned of the policy, he called it “particularly odious to Catholics.”

“Frequently there is no longer a Catholic program on naval installations due to budgetary constraints or many installation chapels are still closed — even though many of them could well ensure appropriate social distancing” to protect worshippers from the coronavirus, he said in a July 5 statement.

“Participation in the Sunday Eucharist is life blood for Catholics,” he said. “It is the source and summit of our lives and allows us to receive the body and blood of the Lord.”

He said the policy was brought to his attention by some of the faithful in the archdiocese and he “immediately contacted the Navy Chief of Chaplains’ Office, which was unable “to offer any relief from these provisions.” “My attempt to contact the chief of naval operations has not even been acknowledged,” he added.

On July 9, the First Liberty Institute announced the Navy had revised the policy, pointing to the Slavonic memo issued a day earlier.

The Texas-based nonprofit legal organization that handles religious liberty cases said the change came a few days after it sent a letter on behalf of Air Force Maj. Daniel Schultz, currently assigned to a Navy command, asking the U.S. Navy to grant an accommodation so he could attend the church where he leads worship.

In his July 5 statement, Archbishop Broglio noted that Catholic churches — “and I presume others” — have gone to great lengths to ensure social distancing in seating and receiving holy Communion and have even adjusted the liturgy “to avoid any contagion.”

He also pointed out that during this pandemic, President Donald Trump, as commander in chief, has said houses of worship provide “an essential service” and should be allowed to be open while taking the proper protective measures against the virus.

“I want to assure the Navy Catholic faithful of my prayerful solidarity, invite them to continue to participate in Masses that are broadcast or livestreamed, and to be fervent in their faith,” he said, and rightly predicted “this situation will pass.”

“As Pope Francis reminded us, Christ is in the boat with us,” Archbishop Broglio added.

In a statement reacting to the change in the Navy policy, First Liberty Institute general counsel Mike Berry said: “We are grateful to and Navy leadership for righting this ship, and to Commander-in-Chief Trump for making religious liberty a priority. This is a major victory for the Constitution and for religious freedom within our military.”

Berry added that Slavonic’s memo “means tens of thousands of our brave service members will be able to safely and freely exercise their religious beliefs.”

